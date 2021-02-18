Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Overcast with rain showers at times. Areas of freezing rain possible late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.