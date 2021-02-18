 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Overcast with rain showers at times. Areas of freezing rain possible late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News