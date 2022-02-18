For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees t…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low around 40F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 4…
This evening in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expec…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Sal…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The fo…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.