Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

