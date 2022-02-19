 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert