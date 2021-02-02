Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
