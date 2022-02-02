Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.