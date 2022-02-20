 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

