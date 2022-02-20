This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's con…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 d…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will …
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Sal…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The fo…
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.