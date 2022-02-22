Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.