 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert