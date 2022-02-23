 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert