Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.