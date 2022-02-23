This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
