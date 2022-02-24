For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
