This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's con…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 d…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Frida…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 6…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You ma…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's…