Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

