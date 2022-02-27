This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
