 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert