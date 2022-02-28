This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
