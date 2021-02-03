Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
