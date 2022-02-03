Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
