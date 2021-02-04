Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.