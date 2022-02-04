Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.