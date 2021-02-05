Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.