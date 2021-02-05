Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
It will be a cold day in Winston Salem, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. T…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Toda…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 1…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Winston Salem will b…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun …
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Winston Salem Tuesday, with temperatures…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow late at night. Some mixed wi…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.