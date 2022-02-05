For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
