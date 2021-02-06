Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Periods of rain and snow. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.