Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

