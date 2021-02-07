 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

