This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
- Updated
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low.…
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. You …
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to t…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow…
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.