This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear s…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Winston Salem will b…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of su…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Periods of rain and snow. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around on…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …