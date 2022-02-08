This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
