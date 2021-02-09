Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.