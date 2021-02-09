For the drive home in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Winston Salem area. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winston Salem Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low near 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Monday…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear s…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain showe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of su…
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Periods of rain and snow. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around on…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. …