Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. You …
Winston Salem residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low.…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to t…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, …
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem tomorrow…
Winston Salem folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. …
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.