Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Winston-Salem

Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

