Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winston Salem could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.