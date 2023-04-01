Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.