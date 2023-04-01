Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's co…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesti…