Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winston Salem. It look…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Thunderstorms in the evening, then windy overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 40F…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low around 65F. Wi…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We wi…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. …
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Winst…