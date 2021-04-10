Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.