Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
