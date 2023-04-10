Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winston Salem today. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 de…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll r…