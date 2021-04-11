The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers stil…
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 58F. Winds light and var…
This evening's outlook for Winston Salem: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winston Salem. It look…
It will be a warm day in Winston Salem. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winston Salem area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Rain …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 deg…