The Winston Salem area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston Salem temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of su…
Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 de…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winston Salem. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90…
For the drive home in Winston Salem: A few clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The f…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Winston Salem area will se…
Winston Salem's evening forecast: A few clouds. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Fol…