Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.