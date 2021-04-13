 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News