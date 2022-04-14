Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.