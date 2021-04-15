Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
