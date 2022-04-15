Temperatures will be warm Friday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
