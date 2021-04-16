It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
Winston Salem folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winston Salem community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening in Winston Salem: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 58F. Winds light and var…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winston Salem: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers stil…
Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degree…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of s…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Rain …