Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.