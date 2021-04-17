 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

