Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
