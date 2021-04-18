 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Winston Salem will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

