 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert