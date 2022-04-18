Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures in Winston Salem will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.