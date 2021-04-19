Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winston Salem. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.