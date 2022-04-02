Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.