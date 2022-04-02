Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winston Salem area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit journalnow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC
