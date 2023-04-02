Folks in the Winston Salem area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit journalnow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Winston-Salem, NC
