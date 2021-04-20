Today's temperature in Winston Salem will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit journalnow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Winston-Salem, NC
