Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Winston-Salem, NC

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Winston Salem area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on journalnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.